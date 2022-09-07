New Suit - Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg and Turke & Strauss filed a data breach class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court against software company Diligent Corporation. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a May 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of over 1,100 Diligent employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07598, Whelan, Jr. v. Diligent Corporation.

Technology

September 07, 2022, 4:17 AM