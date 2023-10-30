Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton have stepped in to represent Exclusive Jets dba FlyExclusive in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Kirkland & Ellis on behalf of private jet charter company Wheels Up Partners, alleges that the defendant terminated a charter agreement and demanded a $300,000 prepayment for already chartered flights. The defendant is also represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-08077, Wheels Up Partners LLC v. Exclusive Jets, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 30, 2023, 1:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Wheels Up Partners LLC

Plaintiffs

Kirkland & Ellis

defendants

Exclusive Jets, LLC

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract