New Suit - Contract

Kirkland & Ellis filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Wheels Up Partners. The suit targets Exclusive Jets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05720, Wheels Up Partners LLC v. Exclusive Jets, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

July 05, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Wheels Up Partners LLC

Plaintiffs

Kirkland & Ellis

defendants

Exclusive Jets, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract