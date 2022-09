New Suit - Employment

Steptoe & Johnson filed a lawsuit Monday in West Virginia Northern District Court on behalf of Wheeling Power Co. The suit, seeking to vacate an arbitration award, targets Local 492 Utility Workers Union of America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00229, Wheeling Power Company - Mitchell Plant v. Local 492, Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO.

Construction & Engineering

September 19, 2022, 6:51 PM