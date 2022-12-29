New Suit - Securities

Velodyne Lidar, a Silicon Valley company that engineers sensors used by autonomous vehicles, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Thursday in Delaware District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Ouster Inc. The suit, brought by Long Law on behalf of Jacob Wheeler, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false and misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01641, Wheeler v. Velodyne Lidar Inc. et al.

Technology

December 29, 2022, 5:10 PM