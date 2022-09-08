New Suit - Securities

Romeo Power, a supplier of electric vehicle batteries, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in Delaware District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Nikola. The suit, filed by Long Law, seeks to block the $144 million deal based on alleged misrepresentations in the recommendation statement filed in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01182, Wheeler v. Romeo Power, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 08, 2022, 3:23 PM