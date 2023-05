Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright on Friday removed a lawsuit against H-E-B Grocery Co. to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by attorney B.R. Johnson on behalf of former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-01961, Wheatfall v. H-E-B Grocery Company, LP.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 26, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Wheatfall

defendants

H-E-B Grocery Company, LP

defendant counsels

Norton Rose Fulbright

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA