New Suit - Data Breach and Trademark

WhatsApp and Meta Platforms filed a data breach and trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Hunton Andrews Kurth, accuses ChitChat Technology and other defendants of using 'malicious applications' containing malware which collected data from over a million WhatsApp and Meta users, then took possession of the accounts in order to transmit commercial spam messages. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05711, WhatsApp LLC et al. v. Rockey Tech HK Ltd. et al.

Technology

October 04, 2022, 8:06 PM