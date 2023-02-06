Whats Rule 1.8? And Why Is the Georgia Bar and ABA Want It C...

News From Law.com

The Bar's Office of the General Counsel has proposed amending Georgia Rule of Professional Conduct 1.8 (e) regarding conflicts of interests surrounding prohibited transactions. The rule outlines the exceptions under which an attorney is permitted to provide financial assistance to a client in connection with pending or contemplated litigation. The proposed amendments would add a provision about the pro bono representation of indigent clients and a prohibition against subsidizing lawsuits or administrative proceedings brought on behalf of clients.

Georgia

February 06, 2023, 11:23 AM