A law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Individual Freedom Act, also known as the "Stop WOKE Act," is being hit on all sides. U.S. District Judge Mark Warner, who sits in the Northern District of Florida, ruled parts of the law placing restrictions on corporate training are unconstitutional, and a new lawsuit challenged provisions affecting public schools and colleges.

August 19, 2022, 3:02 PM