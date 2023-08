News From Law.com International

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City have launched a joint initiative to encourage multinational groups to set up their regional headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The initiative is in line with KSA's Vision 2030, which generally aims to strengthen the KSA's strategic position as an investment hub in the Middle East.

August 11, 2023, 6:14 AM

