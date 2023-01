News From Law.com

Law firm leaders outwardly project confidence and focus on opportunities to be gained, but, increasingly, there are a host of factors beyond a firm's control that are keeping firm leaders and partners up at night. Inflation and the global economy; the war in Ukraine; and the lingering effects of the pandemic, among them, all may influence a law firm's trajectory and profits this year—and all of these circumstances are wildly unpredictable.

January 13, 2023, 4:00 AM