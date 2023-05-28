Whats Inside the Lewis Brisbois Report? Law Firm at Heart of...

After the Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, Attorney General Ken Paxton released an unsigned outside law firm report asserting non-retaliatory grounds for the removal of seven high-level personnel. Four of the former staff members filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Travis County, a lawsuit that was stayed by the Texas Supreme Court pending agreement on a proposed $3.3 million settlement. Paxton's request that that the Texas Legislature fund that settlement spurred a House investigation into the whistleblower's allegations.
Government
May 28, 2023, 1:17 PM