Whats in a Name? Law Rirms Rebrand HR to People Operations |...

News From Law.com

With firms rebranding their human resources personnel to titles such as talent managers and chief people officers, HR is no longer a department limited to managing payroll and hiring and firing employees. Instead, law firms are taking a more holistic approach to managing an employee's career life cycle through integration, retention and professional development. The shift away from HR terminology to "talent development" has largely played out among large law firms, where such titles as chief people officer and chief talent officer are widespread, and is gradually encroaching on the midsize firm sector.

Legal Services

January 29, 2024, 1:51 PM

nature of claim: /