News From Law.com

Since its rollout in December 2021, Fulton County's Project Orca has disposed of 121,266 Atlanta cases backlogged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between June 1 and Nov. 30, the initiative helped Fulton County superior and state courts dispose of more than 2,400 cases combined. But as 2023 winds down, so too has the speed with which backlogged cases are being resolved at each court, according to recently released disposition data.

Georgia

December 27, 2023, 9:17 AM

nature of claim: /