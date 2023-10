News From Law.com

In September, property and casualty insurers were battered with nearly 100 federal lawsuits in Florida, according to Law.com Radar, which has found that these companies are increasingly seeking the work of three law firms. The biggest surge in the 10-month period was recorded in April, just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Tort Reform law went into effect, and continues to this day.

Government

October 10, 2023, 1:41 PM

