Whats a Pretty Girl Like You Doing Walking Alone?: Chief Jud...

After serving 15 years on the bench, Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Robert S. Reeves has come under investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia.From name-calling litigants and sexually harassing colleagues to requesting favors from judges and lending his prestige of office to advance the private interests of others, Reeves faces 58 formal counts of alleged ethics violations dating between 2015 and 2022.By midday Thursday, the judge who presides over matters in Candler, Emanuel, Jefferson, Toombs, and Washington counties had not responded to a request for comment regarding the alleged judicial misconduct.

Georgia

November 17, 2022, 10:25 AM