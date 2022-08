Who Got The Work

Holly Marie Wilson of Reminger has entered an appearance for home improvement retail company Menard Inc. in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 5 in Ohio Northern District Court by Kisling, Nestico & Redick on behalf of John Whatmough. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Adams, is 5:22-cv-01185, Whatmough v. Menard Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 19, 2022, 10:25 AM