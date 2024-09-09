Who Got The Work

Hillary L. Freesmeier of Baker & Hostetler and Taylor English Duma partner Mark B. Carter have stepped in to represent Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and Privia Medical Group of Georgia in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed July 25 in Georgia Southern District Court by the Withers Law Firm, Lynch Carpenter and Gibson Consumer Law Group, centers on a June 2023 cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying and private health data of approximately 32,000 individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:24-cv-00159, Whatley v. SouthCoast Medical Group, LLC et al.

Health Care

September 09, 2024, 11:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Whatley

Plaintiffs

Withers Law Firm PC

Defendants

SouthCoast Medical Group, LLC

Privia Medical Group of Georgia, LLC

defendant counsels

Taylor English Duma

Baker & Hostetler

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract