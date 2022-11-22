Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff & Brandt on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against America's First Federal Credit Union and Security Engineers Inc. to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Banks Law Firm on behalf of Jahmal Ahmad Whatley, claims the security guard employed by the defendants was discriminating against Black patrons of the credit union. The case is 2:22-cv-01480, Whatley v. Security Engineers Inc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 22, 2022, 7:40 PM