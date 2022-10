New Suit - Employment

Amerco, U-Haul and Bethany Phillips were sued Wednesday in South Carolina District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The suit was brought pro se by Samuel T. Whatley II. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03528, Whatley v. Phillips et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 13, 2022, 12:08 PM