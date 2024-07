News From Law.com

After securing the majority countywide vote in the June 18 runoff election, Judge-elect Yolanda Mack is preparing to trade her existing title as Fulton County Deputy District Attorney for that of DeKalb County State Court Division A-3 Judge. Before Mack replaces retiring Judge Wayne M. Purdom after his term expires on Dec. 31, she's giving judicial colleagues, lawyers and litigants a preview of what they can expect from her as a judge.

Georgia

July 02, 2024, 11:46 AM