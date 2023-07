News From Law.com

For more than 40 years, any New Jersey lawyer who knowingly misappropriated client funds could expect to face permanent disbarment. But while a court committee considers adopting a more lenient penalty for misappropriation, the idea of revising the long-standing rule from In re Wilson has brought out its share of detractors.

Legal Services

July 06, 2023, 4:33 PM

nature of claim: /