Attorneys often wear multiple hats. In addition to providing legal advice to clients, sometimes they may be serving in a business role, commenting on decisions that their corporate clients have to make. At times, the line can seem blurry: when is a lawyer acting as a lawyer, and when are they acting as a business advisor? The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering this issue and reviewing the scope of the attorney-client privilege.

California

January 17, 2023, 10:05 AM