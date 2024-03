News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's first oral argument session of 2024 is set to begin next week in Philadelphia. The session will also be the first with newly installed Justice Daniel McCaffery on the bench. The 11 matters set to go before the justices between March 5 and 6 include questions of jurisdiction in energy cases and forfeited judgeships.

March 01, 2024, 4:00 AM

