This week's episode of Law.com's Legal Speak features an interview with Law.com business of law reporters Justin Henry and Jessie Yount, who break down the rise and fall of Lewis Brisbois spinoff firm Daugherty Lordan They also weigh in on what the legal industry should take away from the whole saga.

August 25, 2023, 6:52 PM

