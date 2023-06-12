What the Barber Ranen Emails Say About How Toxic Work Cultur...

News From Law.com

As late as October 2022, partners at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith fielded complaints about the tradition of obliging associates to sing their school's fight songs at a holiday party, emails released by the firm last week show. "My associates have formed a union and they vociferously object to it," Jeffrey Ranen, former vice chair of the firm's employment department, said in an email to fellow partners who would all join him at the firm he and department chair John Barber would form seven months later. Ranen had received an email from his "best junior associate."

Legal Services

June 12, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /