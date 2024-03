News From Law.com

With mergers becoming more commonplace in the legal world, midsize firms that are facing both issues with scale and finances are having to contemplate that route. Many firms cite strategy or cultural compatibility in their merger motivations. For those merging to survive, strategy and culture are expendable luxuries. Others may be compelled by consolidation in their local legal market to seek a similar tie-up.

March 28, 2024, 12:22 PM

