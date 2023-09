News From Law.com

Warner Hornsby and Preston Moore of Beasley Allen recently secured a $2.5 million verdict out of middle Georgia, in a case involving a trucker injury, against Taylor English Duma's Diane LaRoss and Kyle Baker.According to Hornsby, the congeniality of his client and the jury's reaction to the defense's experts during cross-examination were instrumental to the team's success.

Georgia

September 07, 2023, 4:10 PM

nature of claim: /