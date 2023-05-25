What Next for A&O and Shearman? Firms Look to Partnership Vo...

News From Law.com

It's out there now. Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling, two brand names in the legal industry, are combining their talents to form a $3.4 billion firm with global reach and close to 4,000 attorneys. Now the real work begins, according to law firm merger experts.But merger experts say now that the happy announcement is done, the real work begins, which includes hashing out what will likely be messy tax issues, evangelizing support from the partnership at both firms to solidify the deal, creating a governance structure and deciding who will "lead" the firm on a global basis.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 25, 2023, 2:25 PM

nature of claim: /