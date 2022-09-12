What Midsize Firms Get Right – and Wrong – About Retaini...

News From Law.com

The war for talent has made retention one of the most pressing issues facing firms of all sizes. For midsize firms, where just a few departures can make a firm vulnerable both in the immediate and long-term future, it can be critical. Since mid-market firms are less homogeneous than Big Law, what works for each firm can be very different. For instance, while some midsize firm leaders believe smaller firms should tout flexibility, particularly when compared to larger firms, not everyone agrees with that approach.

Legal Services

September 12, 2022, 10:40 AM