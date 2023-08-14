What Makes a Successful Litigation Secondment Program? | Law...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily this morning sits down with Veronica Ip, associate general counsel in McKinsey's New York office, and Morrison & Foerster of counsel Kate Driscoll. Driscoll filled in for Ip for about six months on secondment last year while Ip was out on parental leave. "It's important once in a while to get that fresh perspective from an outsider so that we can figure out what we're doing and the kinds of things that we could be doing better," Ip says.

August 14, 2023, 7:30 AM

