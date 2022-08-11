What Litigators Charged: Bracewells Fixed Rate Shaved $6 Mil...

News From Law.com

A fixed-rate structured fee provided by Bracewell attorneys to their client, BMC, in a lawsuit that resulted in a $1.6 billion award against IBM saved BMC more than $6 million. BMC's motion for recovery of attorney's fees and costs in a case where IBM was ultimately found in a two-week May bench trial, was granted in part and denied in part and ultimately resulted this week in an award of fees and costs of $21,615,144. However, BMC sought attorneys' fees and costs in the amount of $30,220319. The pleadings were considered by U.S. District Senior Judge Gray H. Miller of the Southern District of Texas earlier this summer, and the other issued Monday.

Technology

August 11, 2022, 3:19 PM