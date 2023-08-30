What Law Firms Can Do to Upgrade Their Zoom Associates | Law...

News From Law.com

Law firm partners are concerned about "Zoom associates" — those lawyers who came into the profession during and shortly after the pandemic — and whether some have skill deficiencies, industry observers have said. This has exacerbated associates' tension with partners, which was already simmering because of generational differences and after-effects of the pandemic. So what should law firms do to address skill deficiencies and tensions between partners and associates?

August 30, 2023, 5:00 AM

