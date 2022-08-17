What Judges Want: New Georgia Jurists Lay Out Expectations f...

News From Law.com

It's day three on the job for new Cobb County Superior Court Judges Julie Adams Jacobs and Vic Reynolds. The former Deputy Attorney General and Georgia Bureau of Investigations Director, respectively, traded their titles for black robes during a swearing in ceremony performed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp handpicked the pair in June from a shortlist of candidates compiled by the Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia in April. Now midway through their first week as superior court judges, both Jacobs and Reynolds are outlining what lawyers can expect in their courtrooms.

Georgia

August 17, 2022, 2:20 PM