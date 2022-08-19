What Judges Can Learn From Fiction Writers | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Good stories grab hold of the reader's attention and have a cast of characters with a neat beginning, middle and end. Storytelling techniques are often employed inside courtrooms by trial attorneys, who craft narratives to convince juries to side with their clients. But are there advantages to judges employing storytelling techniques in their opinions? The answer is yes, says Illinois Appellate Court Justice David Ellis, who has authored 18 crime fiction novels.

District of Columbia

August 19, 2022, 9:00 AM