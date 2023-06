News From Law.com

A South Florida trial court abused its discretion in denying a defendant's motion to transfer venue, an appeal court ruled. And the appellate ruling shows courts give little—if any—weight to attorney convenience when weighing the right venue for a dispute. In this case, it didn't matter that a litigant had lawyers from Broward County, because the appellate panel determined the case belonged in a court miles away.

Health Care

June 07, 2023, 6:06 PM

nature of claim: /