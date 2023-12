News From Law.com

Is there a dollar limit for nominal damages? The Georgia Court of Appeals is set to weigh in after Walmart, represented by attorneys from Florida-based firm GrayRobinson, appealed a $1 million personal injury verdict on Tuesday, arguing the jury awarded nothing for pain, suffering or medical losses and $1 million is not a "trivial amount"—even if the defendant is Walmart.

December 07, 2023, 3:25 PM

