What Ethical Rules Govern a Multijurisdictional Practice? | ...

News From Law.com

Lawyers are routinely admitted or authorized to practice in multiple jurisdictions, whether by bar admission, pro hac vice admission or other circumstances. But not all jurisdictions share the same ethical rules. Where conflicts arise, attorneys may be faced with a difficult question: Which ethical rules must the lawyer follow? On March 1, the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility issued Formal Opinion 504, which provides guidance.

Georgia

March 27, 2023, 11:49 AM

nature of claim: /