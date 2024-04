News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to examine what evidence is sufficient for a defendant to prove a plaintiff's chosen forum for a lawsuit is oppressive. In a series of Tuesday orders, the high court granted appeals in Tranter v. Z&D Tour and several associated cases on a question of whether the lower appellate court properly applied the doctrine of forum non conveniens to the defendants' bid to transfer the matters to a different venue.

Pennsylvania

April 03, 2024, 4:24 PM

nature of claim: /