A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Thursday upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Kind LLC, the maker of nut-laden granola bars and other snack foods, in a multidistrict class action suit regarding Kind's use of the words "All Natural" on its packaging.

May 02, 2024, 5:11 PM

