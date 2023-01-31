What Did Everybody Else Get?: Standardized Noneconomic Damag...

News From Law.com

Petitioners seeking a new standard for noneconomic damages in personal injury cases argued before the Texas Supreme Court for having juries use some type of comparables method. The justices appeared reluctant about adopting some form of proportionality method, such as comparing awards from other cases, to determine mental anguish damages. Mental anguish damages were capped by the Texas Legislature for medical malpractice cases at $250,000, but there is no statutory limit in personal injury cases.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 2:47 PM