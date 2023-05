News From Law.com

Dane Drobny recently left Groupon to rejoin Winston & Straw,n where he'd worked for more than 16 years before taking his first in-house role, GC of Sears, in 2010. Drobny had been with Groupon for nine years. He talked to Corporate Counsel's Trudy Knockless about the contrasts between working in-house and for a law firm.

Legal Services

May 15, 2023, 11:09 AM

nature of claim: /