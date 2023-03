News From Law.com

The reception to ChatGPT has been so enthusiastic among some users that intellectual property lawyers are finding they must walk a line between warning clients about possible legal issues with the ground-breaking artificial intelligence tool and respecting their ardor for the product. Since its rollout in late 2022, ChatGPT has been riding a tidal wave of media coverage, with reports that it passed the bar exam and could replace humans in some professions.

Technology

March 23, 2023, 5:51 PM

nature of claim: /