What Cancer Victim Would Agree to That?: Opposition Brewing ...

The plaintiff attorneys leading the multidistrict talc powder litigation against Johnson & Johnson are showing stiff resistance to a proposed settlement that was presented to a New Jersey bankruptcy court Tuesday. Andy Birchfield of the Beasley Allen Law Firm described as "shocking" the assertion made by J&J that 60,000 current claimants were in support of the global resolution, which would put $8.9 billion into a "Talc Trust" that would pay out up to $12.08 billion to qualified claimants over 25 years. The total number of claimants remains undetermined, but is estimated at between 60,000 and 100,000.

April 06, 2023, 5:32 PM

