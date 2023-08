News From Law.com

AutoNation's practices for the use of electronic signatures on hiring documents were not sufficient to avoid an evidentiary hearing, the Fourteenth Court of Appeals concluded in an employee discrimination case. And now, a lower court must take a second look to determine if the employee knowingly signed an arbitration agreement. In AutoNation USA Houston v. Walter Shattenkirk, the Harris County appellate court revisited the lawsuit.

Automotive

August 25, 2023, 2:51 PM

nature of claim: /