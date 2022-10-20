What About Broward? This Less-Popular County Holds Developme...

News From Law.com

South Florida received an explosion of new-to-market residents and tenants during the pandemic, but the majority flocked to Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. That's resulted in Broward County missing out on much of the attention and influx of wealth that its two neighbors have enjoyed. But despite being the least-popular pick, real estate experts say Broward has many opportunities for growth and development. The question is: can it leverage its unique strengths to its advantage?

Real Estate

October 20, 2022, 3:13 PM