It has been 10 years since Hurricane Sandy devastated the New Jersey/New York area. The storm was responsible for $65 billion of economic damage in the U.S., according to the official NOAA Report (2013). Decadal remembrances of such significant storms serve to remind the (re)insurance industry what storms were capable of in history and to prepare better for future renditions. That is especially true when climate change factors into the recipe.

Property & Casualty

October 14, 2022, 6:00 AM