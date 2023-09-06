What a Boost in Infrastructure and Manufacturing Spending in...

News From Law.com

Today the Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with Cheri Gatlin, a veteran construction litigator at Burr & Forman who is based in Jackson, Mississippi. While the influx of federal money to infrastructure and manufacturing projects looks like progress to some, she sees lots of potential disputes around the bend. But then again, she said that's always the case in her industry. "Any time you have a large construction project, it tends to generate some litigation," she said.

Construction & Engineering

September 06, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /