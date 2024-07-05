What 10 Years of Experience Costs in the Am Law 100 Today | ...

News From Law.com

Lawyers at Am Law 100 firms who were admitted to their respective bar associations in 2014 are now charging between $530 and $1,695, according to an American Lawyer analysis of bankruptcy billing records from 2024.The broad spread in compensation for lawyers with a decade of experience underscores the effect of several years of rate hikes at top firms, which now charge more for first-year associates than fellow Am Law 100 firms charge for 10-year attorneys.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 05, 2024, 5:00 AM